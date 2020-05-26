Burglars bag HK$500,000 in cash and watches in spate of Hong Kong break-ins
- Two units in Shun Cheung Industrial Building in Cheung Sha Wan ransacked
- British pensioner has Sai Kung home burgled in separate incident
Hong Kong police were called to an industrial building to investigate two burglaries after more than HK$400,000 in cash and valuables were stolen from two of the units.
The break-ins were discovered on Monday when staff arrived for work at Shun Cheung Industrial Building on Wing Hong Street, Cheung Sha Wan, and found their offices had been ransacked. The two units are on different floors of the building.
In one of the units, HK$100,000 in local and foreign currency was stolen along with three watches worth HK$300,000, a police spokesman said.
Police said about HK$17,000 in cash was stolen from the second unit. The spokesman said windows at the two units had ben prised open.
Separately, a 74-year-old British man called police soon after 8.30am after he found his Sai Kung house had been ransacked.
Police said HK$20,000 in foreign currency and a HK$100,000 watch were stolen from the house in Chuk Yeung Street.
According to official statistics, police handled 655 reports of burglary across the city in the first three months of this year, up nearly 75 per cent from 375 cases over the same period last year.