Hong Kong police were called to an industrial building to investigate two burglaries after more than HK$400,000 in cash and valuables were stolen from two of the units.

The break-ins were discovered on Monday when staff arrived for work at Shun Cheung Industrial Building on Wing Hong Street, Cheung Sha Wan, and found their offices had been ransacked. The two units are on different floors of the building.

In one of the units, HK$100,000 in local and foreign currency was stolen along with three watches worth HK$300,000, a police spokesman said.

Police said about HK$17,000 in cash was stolen from the second unit. The spokesman said windows at the two units had ben prised open.

Separately, a 74-year-old British man called police soon after 8.30am after he found his Sai Kung house had been ransacked.