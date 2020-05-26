San Uk Ling Holding Centre in Man Kam To near Hong Kong’s border with mainland China. Photo: Sam Tsang
Task force to review facilities at Hong Kong detention centre where protesters say police abused them
- Border district commander announces decision as lawmakers and members of the press visit San Uk Ling Holding Centre in New Territories
- Centre was closed last September after 30 of 53 protesters arrested on August 11 and detained there were later hospitalised, six with fractured bones
Topic | Hong Kong protests
