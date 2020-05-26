Customs and Excise Department officials arrested three men between Friday and Monday who are accused of bilking a “socially incapacitated” man out of more than HK$900,000 in bogus fitness club fees. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong fitness centre director, salesmen arrested after allegedly conning ‘socially incapacitated’ man out of HK$900,000 in fees

  • Customs officials said the victim was marched to ATMs and moneylenders so he could pay for ‘services’ over a 60-day period
  • One contract he signed warned him he would face prosecution if he revealed the details of the agreements to anyone
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 7:28pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Customs and Excise Department officials arrested three men between Friday and Monday who are accused of bilking a “socially incapacitated” man out of more than HK$900,000 in bogus fitness club fees. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE