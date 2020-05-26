People Power activist Tam Tak-chi (centre) was arrested near Sogo department store in Causeway Bay. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong protests: two charged over Sunday’s demonstrations against national security law
- People Power’s Tam Tak-chi in court accused of public disorder and holding an unauthorised assembly; student Wong Ho-yin faces riot and wounding charges
- The allegations relate to Sunday’s protests against Beijing's planned national security law for Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong courts
