Haul of flammable solution capable of producing dozens of firebombs found hidden in Hong Kong boutique

  • Five plastic jerrycans of paint thinner and cans of petrol were found along with empty bottles, gas canisters and protective gear in Wan Chai
  • Four men were also arrested from various areas over firebombing police station, with officers finding boutique run by family of one of the suspects
Clifford Lo
Updated: 10:11pm, 26 May, 2020

The haul of items seized from the Wan Chai boutique. Photo: Handout
