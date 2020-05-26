The haul of items seized from the Wan Chai boutique. Photo: Handout
Haul of flammable solution capable of producing dozens of firebombs found hidden in Hong Kong boutique
- Five plastic jerrycans of paint thinner and cans of petrol were found along with empty bottles, gas canisters and protective gear in Wan Chai
- Four men were also arrested from various areas over firebombing police station, with officers finding boutique run by family of one of the suspects
