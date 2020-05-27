A protester stands in front of riot police during a demonstration in Causeway Bay against a proposed national security law. Photo: DPA
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong solicitors fighting for seats on Law Society council offer competing visions for body’s future

  • Two groups are fielding candidates for five seats on governing body in highly polarised election on Thursday
  • Liberal camp says the organisation should be more vocal, while more conservative one argues for professionalism and nothing else
Topic |   Hong Kong politics
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 9:30am, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester stands in front of riot police during a demonstration in Causeway Bay against a proposed national security law. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE