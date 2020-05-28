Hong Kong’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Oscar Kwok says the activities of groups trying to wreak havoc in Hong Kong were similar to those of terrorists across the globe. Photo: Winson Wong
Hongkongers should not worry about possible law enforcement by mainland authorities, city’s deputy police chief says

  • Deputy Commissioner of Police Oscar Kwok says the national security law proposed by Beijing will help plug Hong Kong’s ‘biggest’ security loophole
  • He says the activities of groups trying to wreak havoc in the city by planting bombs were similar to those of terrorists across the globe
Christy Leung
Updated: 12:05am, 28 May, 2020

