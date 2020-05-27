Edgar Ng and Henry Li got married in London in 2017. Photo: Handout
Lawyers for gay homeowner call for his husband to be given equal treatment under Hong Kong’s inheritance laws
- Edgar Ng had applied for a judicial review after learning that his matrimonial home may not be passed to Henry Li, whom he married in London
- Current laws define ‘husband’ on the basis of a valid marriage in Hong Kong, which excludes foreign same-sex marriage
Topic | Hong Kong courts
