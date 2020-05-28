The integrity unit is in the process of selecting 15 members, says Police Deputy Commissioner Oscar Kwok. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police’s new integrity arm to check officers’ finances, may ask for drug test

  • Units will be checked on how they operate and administer themselves, deputy chief Oscar Kwok tells the Post
  • Any loopholes officers might be tempted to exploit will be closed, he says
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 12:30am, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The integrity unit is in the process of selecting 15 members, says Police Deputy Commissioner Oscar Kwok. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE