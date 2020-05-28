Police responded quickly to banned gatherings in areas including Causeway Bay. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: police draw on past ‘mistakes’ to break up gatherings early with quick-fire arrests
- Calls for large-scale demonstrations against planned national security and anthem laws thwarted on Wednesday, with police chief hailing operation as a success
- Officers swoop before protests take hold, with Covid-19 given as grounds to withhold approval for public assemblies
Topic | Hong Kong police
