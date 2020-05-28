CCTV footage shows the boy cowering during the vicious beating at Golden Era Plaza shopping centre. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong schoolboy beaten unconscious with fire extinguisher by suspected triads in Mong Kok shopping centre

  • Police search for five men they believe are Wo Shing Wo members over the attack in a video games centre
  • Shocking footage of the Mong Kok attack spreads online, with teen in serious condition in hospital
Topic |   Crime
Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:49pm, 28 May, 2020

