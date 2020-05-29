Last year Hong Kong police were stretched to their limits to tackle more than 1,200 anti-government protests that erupted between June and December. Photo: AP
Hong Kong protests: about 130 firefighters and paramedics to join police as special constables to handle demonstrations
- Emergency service personnel to help police deal with anti-government unrest by dismantling barricades and other support tasks
- Government insider says police need staffing boost to handle demonstrations, which may stretch until the Legco elections in September
