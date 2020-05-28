Lau Ka-tung stood trial in Fanling Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong protests: social worker accused of obstructing police tells court he wanted to mediate between officers and demonstrators
- Prosecutors alleged that Lau Ka-tung, 24, deliberately slowed down a police procession in Yuen Long on July 27 last year
- But defence counsel Billy Li denies causing any obstruction, saying frontline officers failed to notice Lau’s intention to communicate
Topic | Hong Kong courts
