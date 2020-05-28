Lau Ka-tung stood trial in Fanling Court. Photo: Brian Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: social worker accused of obstructing police tells court he wanted to mediate between officers and demonstrators

  • Prosecutors alleged that Lau Ka-tung, 24, deliberately slowed down a police procession in Yuen Long on July 27 last year
  • But defence counsel Billy Li denies causing any obstruction, saying frontline officers failed to notice Lau’s intention to communicate
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Brian Wong
Brian Wong

Updated: 10:44pm, 28 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lau Ka-tung stood trial in Fanling Court. Photo: Brian Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE