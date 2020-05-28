The case was heard at Wan Chai law Courts. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkonger gets 52 months in jail for molesting two boys while working as private tutor

  • Yan Tsz-ho, 37, molested two boys – aged 6 and 7 – after securing a job as a private tutor by concealing his previous conviction for sexual offences
  • Pre-sentencing reports revealed that he was a paedophile who would pose harm to little boys and judge said a deterrent sentence was needed to prevent a repeat offence
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:54pm, 28 May, 2020

