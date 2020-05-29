The Law Society held an election to its council, which formulates its stance on key legal issues, against a backdrop of fresh protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawyers backing a more vocal Law Society voted onto its council amid anti-government protests, national security law

  • Group of four wanting an interventionist approach from the legal body win seats on its 20-strong council
  • Half of the society’s 12,000 members voted in an election which effectively determines its stance on flagship issues in the city
Topic |   Law
Chris Lau
Chris Lau

Updated: 2:02pm, 29 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Law Society held an election to its council, which formulates its stance on key legal issues, against a backdrop of fresh protests in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE