Umbrellas are used as shields from riot police during a protest in Sha Tin last July. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong protests: court rejects prosecution appeal to jail protester who described his umbrella attack on officer as morally justified

  • Lai Yun-long, 20, was fined HK$2,000 in February for assaulting the officer
  • Magistrate says a fine is appropriate since Lai had served over three months in remand and the attack was not serious
Brian Wong
Updated: 3:55pm, 29 May, 2020

