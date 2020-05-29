Jimmy Sham with the rainbow flag at the High Court on Friday. Photo: Felix Wong
Lawyers for Hong Kong rights activist Jimmy Sham urge court to recognise his same-sex marriage
- The differential treatment based on sexual orientation has deprived people like him of rights and benefits associated with marriage, they say
- High Court asked to make a general declaration that the city’s laws violate the right to equality when they do not recognise foreign same-sex marriages
Topic | Hong Kong courts
