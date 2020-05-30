Hong Kong police have been dealing with protests since last June. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

China’s public security ministry vows to ‘fully guide’ Hong Kong’s embattled police force in safeguarding stability and restoring order

  • Ministry makes the undertaking through its online news portal, but provides no details
  • Pledge sparks questions from local scholars, commentators and security experts as to how the guidance, if any, will take shape
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
SCMP
Christy Leung , Snow Xia and Chris Lau

Updated: 1:10am, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong police have been dealing with protests since last June. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE