Hong Kong police have been dealing with protests since last June. Photo: Felix Wong
China’s public security ministry vows to ‘fully guide’ Hong Kong’s embattled police force in safeguarding stability and restoring order
- Ministry makes the undertaking through its online news portal, but provides no details
- Pledge sparks questions from local scholars, commentators and security experts as to how the guidance, if any, will take shape
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
