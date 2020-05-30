Investigators escort one of the suspects during a crime scene reconstruction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Two men arrested for murder in Hong Kong after woman hit on head during street robbery dies six days later

  • Suspects, aged 56 and 57, were caught early on Saturday and later taken to several sites as police carried out a reconstruction of the alleged crime
  • The 55-year-old woman was robbed on the street in Sham Shui Po as she headed to work last Sunday morning
Topic |   Hong Kong police
Christy Leung
Christy Leung

Updated: 9:36pm, 30 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Investigators escort one of the suspects during a crime scene reconstruction. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE