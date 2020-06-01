A continuing need to use Hong Kong police officers for riot squad duty means foot patrols would likely to continue to be a rarity, sources said on Monday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong muggings jump nearly fourfold in first quarter as police sources say riot squad duties pulling officers off foot patrols
- The 33 street robberies, low for many metropolises, still represent a major jump from the seven the city registered in the first three months of 2019
- The increase can be attributed to fewer police officers on the street, one source says, citing manpower demands presented by protests
