Hong Kong Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says she sees no ground why a foreign judge would be barred from ruling on a case of national security. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong justice minister says there are no grounds to bar foreign judges from ruling on national security cases, but a special court could help

  • Teresa Cheng says it would be ‘strange’ to prevent a foreign judge from sitting on such cases
  • If a special court is set up, judicial independence must be preserved, she adds
Chris Lau and Gary Cheung

Updated: 8:24am, 2 Jun, 2020

