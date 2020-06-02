Lam Tsz-ho leaves the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: student accused of hurling bricks at police acquitted of riot charge

  • Lam Tsz-ho, 19, was found not guilty of rioting after District Judge Sham Siu-man accepted a recording of events during October 1 protests that cast doubt on officers’ testimony
  • Sham said the court was left with a single image of Lam which alone could not prove whether he took part in a riot or was just a passer-by
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 11:06pm, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Lam Tsz-ho leaves the District Court in Wan Chai on Tuesday. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE