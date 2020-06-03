The Court of Appeal in Admiralty has ruled lawmakers will not be immune from Legco contempt prosecutions. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong lawmakers ‘not immune’ from Legislative Council contempt charges as Court of Appeal rules that ‘Long Hair’ Leung Kwok-hung trial should proceed

  • Exempting legislators from being in contempt of Legco defeats purpose of the law protecting its functions, judges say
  • Magistrate earlier found Leung’s actions were covered by privilege but ruling means criminal case should proceed
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 12:29am, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Court of Appeal in Admiralty has ruled lawmakers will not be immune from Legco contempt prosecutions. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE