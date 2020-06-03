Police officers with two suspected home-made explosive devices found at Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen's Road East. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: radical groups could be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws, says city’s security minister
- Secretary for Security John Lee highlights seven organisations suspected of being involved in firearms and explosive offences
- Lee calls some of the materials seized ‘extremely alarming’ and compares them to overseas terrorism
