Police officers with two suspected home-made explosive devices found at Wah Yan College Hong Kong on Queen's Road East. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: radical groups could be prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws, says city’s security minister

  • Secretary for Security John Lee highlights seven organisations suspected of being involved in firearms and explosive offences
  • Lee calls some of the materials seized ‘extremely alarming’ and compares them to overseas terrorism
Chan Ho-him
Updated: 9:52am, 3 Jun, 2020

