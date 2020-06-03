The incident occurred at Lei Muk Shue Estate in Tsuen Wan. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong police arrest two teenagers after suspected remote controlled firebomb explodes outside flat in ‘revenge act’ on tenants

  • After checking CCTV footage to gather evidence, the two boys, aged 16 and 17, were picked up by police in Kwai Chung
  • Woman, 51, and her son, 17, and daughter, 19, were at home in Tsuen Wan when device exploded with a bang shortly before 5am on Sunday
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:52pm, 3 Jun, 2020

