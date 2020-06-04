Hong Kong’s High Court heard testimony about the 2018 strangling of six-year-old Endless Cheng Ting-hin on Thursday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong woman confesses to strangling own grandson with backpack strap, but tells court she was suicidal herself
- Kan Kwai-fong told the High Court she strangled her six-year-old grandson in a Wan Chai hotel room
- But the 54-year-old is seeking the lesser charge of manslaughter, saying she faced difficulties caring for the boy and had suffered from depression
