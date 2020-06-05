More sniffer dogs and more manpower have been employed in the cargo terminals at Hong Kong International Airport as drug mules have been unable to fly into the city because of coronavirus restrictions. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong air cargo drug seizures jump 165 per cent in first five months as Covid-19 restrictions prevent couriers from flying into city
- With foreigners unable to transport narcotics on flights, the city’s drug dealers are increasingly flying their supply in as cargo
- Among the 1.19 tonnes seized by customs officers was 100kg of cocaine, largely from South America
Topic | Crime
More sniffer dogs and more manpower have been employed in the cargo terminals at Hong Kong International Airport as drug mules have been unable to fly into the city because of coronavirus restrictions. Photo: K.Y. Cheng