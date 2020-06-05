Deborah Ho, pictured in 2011, has lodged a legal caveat at the High Court in Hong Kong in connection with her late father Stanley Ho’s estate. Photo: SCMP
Stanley Ho daughter takes legal action at Hong Kong High Court to register interest in Macau casino tycoon’s estate
- Deborah Ho lodges caveat at Hong Kong’s High Court to bar dealings in his estate without notifying her lawyers
- The gambling magnate died last month with a personal fortune estimated at US$6.4 billion
Topic | Stanley Ho
Deborah Ho, pictured in 2011, has lodged a legal caveat at the High Court in Hong Kong in connection with her late father Stanley Ho’s estate. Photo: SCMP