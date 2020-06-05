Kamala Thapa was prosecuted at Eastern Magistrates’ Court after being hospitalised for two months. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong accident victim accused of endangering her own safety files HK$6 million suit over ‘malicious prosecution’
- Kamala Thapa spent 19 months in court to prove she did not bring severe injuries upon herself after she was hit by a taxi in 2016
- The defendants are those involved in her case – police officers, prosecutors and the justice secretary
Topic | Hong Kong courts
Kamala Thapa was prosecuted at Eastern Magistrates’ Court after being hospitalised for two months. Photo: Handout