Three workers died in the site accident in July 2017. Photo: David Wong
Hong Kong construction firms cleared over death of three workers in flooded tunnel

  • Kum Shing Construction and two subcontractors found not guilty of 14 occupational safety charges over fatal industrial accident in Hung Hom in 2017
  • The three men were killed after entering hand-dug tunnel five metres below ground that became filled with sewage from unknown source
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 12:59am, 6 Jun, 2020

