Customs officers belive the fish were caught in the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico. Photo: AFP
Five arrested and fish bladders worth HK$25 million seized by Hong Kong customs officers in biggest haul in nearly 20 years

  • Haul of 160kg of totoaba fish bladders that came from 270 protected marine mammals
  • Items discovered inside shipment of fresh fish airmailed into city from Los Angeles
Clifford Lo
Updated: 4:01pm, 8 Jun, 2020

