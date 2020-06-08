Customs officers belive the fish were caught in the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico. Photo: AFP
Five arrested and fish bladders worth HK$25 million seized by Hong Kong customs officers in biggest haul in nearly 20 years
- Haul of 160kg of totoaba fish bladders that came from 270 protected marine mammals
- Items discovered inside shipment of fresh fish airmailed into city from Los Angeles
Topic | Crime
Customs officers belive the fish were caught in the Gulf of California off the coast of Mexico. Photo: AFP