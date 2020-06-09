Hong Kong’s police have faced a barrage of challenges since the protests broke out last June. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong protests: can new police chief’s strategy to act fast, get tough cripple the movement?
- As Hong Kong marks a year since the anti-government movement began, we launch a new series analysing how key players have fared since the June 9 mass rally, when an estimated 1 million people took to the streets to protest the now-withdrawn extradition bill
- In this second instalment, we look at the new police chief’s strategy and its impact on the unrest amid growing international interest and comparisons to actions of US officers now under the spotlight
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Hong Kong’s police have faced a barrage of challenges since the protests broke out last June. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen