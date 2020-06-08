The District Court in Wan Chai. 02MAY16 SCMP/Nora Tam
Hong Kong woman injured in Tibetan mastiff attack takes owner to court over amount of compensation

  • Man Sze-wai, 26, is seeking HK$965,000 in damages meant to cover her ‘pain and suffering’ along with treatments for resulting physical and emotional issues
  • The owner, does not dispute her two 42kg dogs are responsible, but questions whether the victim’s level of suffering justifies the damages sought
Topic |   Hong Kong courts
Jasmine Siu
Jasmine Siu

Updated: 8:21pm, 8 Jun, 2020

