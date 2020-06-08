The West Kowloon Law Courts Building, where the inquest is being held. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong nursing home accused of abuse after elderly man who died found with objects in rectum
- Inquest held over death of Wong Chi-shing, 60, who succumbed to pneumonia but was found to have gauze and tape in him
- Family suspects act was a retaliation to a complaint, but nursing staff have denied any wrongdoing
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
