Chan Tong-kai accompanied by Reverend Canon Peter Koon leaves the Pik Uk Correctional Institution in Hong Kong last October. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong murder suspect at centre of extradition bill row ‘still under police protection’
- Chan Tong-kai is living with his mother at a safe house and has been asked to avoid contacting anyone over the internet, a source says
- The 20-year-old Hong Kong resident, wanted in Taiwan over the killing of his girlfriend, is still willing to go back to the island to face trial, according to reverend
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
