A man was arrested when customs officers raided the office of the employment agency at Marbella Mall in Ma On Shan on Monday. Photo: Handout
Manhunt for director of Hong Kong domestic helper agency suspected of making false claims in hiring of Filipino maid

  • A member of her staff was earlier arrested on suspicion of making false claims when helping a couple hire a maid from the Philippines
  • The employee – a 30-year-old local man – was arrested for a similar offence two years ago, a law enforcement source said
Clifford Lo
Updated: 6:20pm, 9 Jun, 2020

