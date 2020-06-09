A man was arrested when customs officers raided the office of the employment agency at Marbella Mall in Ma On Shan on Monday. Photo: Handout
Manhunt for director of Hong Kong domestic helper agency suspected of making false claims in hiring of Filipino maid
- A member of her staff was earlier arrested on suspicion of making false claims when helping a couple hire a maid from the Philippines
- The employee – a 30-year-old local man – was arrested for a similar offence two years ago, a law enforcement source said
Topic | Crime in Hong Kong
A man was arrested when customs officers raided the office of the employment agency at Marbella Mall in Ma On Shan on Monday. Photo: Handout