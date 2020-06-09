Riot police fire tear gas at protesters as they retreat to Connaught Road in Central during a march against the extradition bill in July last year. Photo: SCMP/Felix Wong
Hong Kong police have 35 days to respond to legal action for the disclosure of ingredients in tear gas used in protests
- High Court says police must respond to opposition politician’s application for details on the tear gas they used in his constituency
- Ted Hui is planning to use the information to challenge the legality, reasonableness and proportionality of police use of the weapon
