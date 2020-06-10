A special unit drawn from the Hong Kong Police Force will be established specifically to enforce the new national security law, security chief John Lee told the Post exclusively on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong police unit dedicated to enforcing new national security law already in the works, minister reveals to Post
- New group will have intelligence gathering, investigation and training capabilities, city security chief John Lee says in exclusive interview
- But it remains unclear how local police will work with the new agency mainland security forces are widely expected to set up in Hong Kong
A special unit drawn from the Hong Kong Police Force will be established specifically to enforce the new national security law, security chief John Lee told the Post exclusively on Tuesday. Photo: Sam Tsang