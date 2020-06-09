Former Hong Kong home affairs chief Patrick Ho was released early from jail in New York. Photo: Franke Tsang
Disgraced former Hong Kong minister Patrick Ho returns to city after serving jail term in New York for African bribery plot
- He flew on a Cathay flight and is believed to be the only passenger on board a cargo-designated journey. Ho will serve the mandatory Covid-19 quarantine
- Former home affairs chief claimed he was the ‘first of sacrificial lambs’ caught in the cross hairs of the US-China trade war
