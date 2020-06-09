Demonstrators marched in their hundreds of thousands against the extradition bill on June 9, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong protests: United States, Taiwan interference played role in anti-government movement, says city’s security chief
- John Lee accuses foreign forces of fanning the flames of protest and suggests anti-government movement is running out of funding sources
- In Post interview marking protest anniversary, Lee stands by the introduction of the extradition bill that sparked the unrest
