Deborah Ho, daughter of late tycoon Stanley Ho, is surrounded by the media. Photo: Edward Wong
Hong Kong-Macau tycoon Stanley Ho’s family rift deepens as daughter Angela distances herself from sister Deborah over legal action
- Angela Ho issues statement hitting out at younger sister for registering interest in their father’s estate, calling act ‘irresponsible and inappropriate’
- Both women had also clashed last month over papers related to parents’ trusts
Topic | Stanley Ho
