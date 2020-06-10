Officers are investigating the intended use of the firearm and ammunition, including whether they were procured to attack police. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong police arrest 38-year-old man and his parents following seizure of handgun, ammunition
- A 9mm-calibre handgun, 390 rounds of ammunition, some gun parts and a retractable baton were found at a village house off Shek Po Road in Yuen Long
- Investigation shows some of the items were airmailed into city from US and officers are trying to ascertain their intended use
Topic | Crime
Officers are investigating the intended use of the firearm and ammunition, including whether they were procured to attack police. Photo: Handout