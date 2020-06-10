Customs officer says 11-tonne haul, third of such kind this year, was perhaps meant for the underground market in mainland China. Photo: Handout
Hunt on for owners of two fishing boats after HK$17-million haul of American ginseng seized near Hong Kong airport
- Customs officer says 11-tonne haul, third of such kind this year, was perhaps meant for the underground market in mainland China
- Cross-border syndicate run by Hongkongers believed to have been hired by mainland cargo owners to avoid hefty taxes and import restrictions there
Topic | Crime
Customs officer says 11-tonne haul, third of such kind this year, was perhaps meant for the underground market in mainland China. Photo: Handout