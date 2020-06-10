Assistant Police Commissioner Rupert Dover has received death threats over his role in the response to the protests. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong / Law and Crime

Police commander gives inside account of what led to firing tear gas during Legco protests in Hong Kong on June 12

  • Rupert Dover, who was making tactical calls for officers around Lung Wui Road that day, stands by his decision to use canisters of the irritant
  • Police needed to get to a government minister trapped in car beneath an underpass and the option was the safest given the circumstances, he says
Christy Leung
Updated: 9:58pm, 10 Jun, 2020

