Assistant commissioner Rupert Dover in Mong Kok after a march against the extradition bill last July. Photo: Dickson Lee
Frustrating, painful, saddening: police commander describes seven months of dealing with Hong Kong protests
- In a wide-ranging interview with the Post, Rupert Dover explains his thoughts and feelings during many of the most pivotal moments of the demonstrations
- Officers were ready to respond to the storming of the legislature, he says, but the order from higher up never came
