Raphael Wong Ho-ming outside of the High Court in Admiralty. Activists challenge the rule that anyone who was sentenced to more than 3 months in jail could not stand for any election in the next five years. Photo: Felix Wong
High Court swats down Occupy activist’s challenge of five-year ban on running in Hong Kong elections for those with jail terms

  • Occupy activist Raphael Wong’s jail term for incitement charges triggered provisions barring him from Legco, District Council and rural representative races
  • A High Court judge ruled on Wednesday that the restrictions were legitimate and served the ‘plainly legitimate’ aim of maintaining public trust
Jasmine Siu
Updated: 11:11pm, 10 Jun, 2020

