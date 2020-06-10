Raphael Wong Ho-ming outside of the High Court in Admiralty. Activists challenge the rule that anyone who was sentenced to more than 3 months in jail could not stand for any election in the next five years. Photo: Felix Wong
High Court swats down Occupy activist’s challenge of five-year ban on running in Hong Kong elections for those with jail terms
- Occupy activist Raphael Wong’s jail term for incitement charges triggered provisions barring him from Legco, District Council and rural representative races
- A High Court judge ruled on Wednesday that the restrictions were legitimate and served the ‘plainly legitimate’ aim of maintaining public trust
Topic | Hong Kong courts
