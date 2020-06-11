The wounds the officer suffered from the corrosive liquid. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong protests: police officer who suffered severe burns at Tuen Mun rally says: ‘I have no desire to know who hurt me’
- Constable was sent to protect district’s town hall on National Day when he was hit with corrosive liquid that dissolved skin and muscle
- He spent nearly two months in hospital and will feel physical pain for the rest of his life, but says he harbours no anger towards his attacker
Topic | Hong Kong protests
