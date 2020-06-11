Tear gas is used to disperse protesters in Admiralty on June 12 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Protester who fled to Taiwan: ‘Tell my family I’m sorry for the trouble I’ve caused. I will never return to Hong Kong’
- Jack Chan, in his 20s, fled Hong Kong when police started looking for him over his involvement in a serious offence during the protests
- He is one of about 200 Hong Kong protesters believed to have headed to Taiwan after social unrest erupted in June last year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
