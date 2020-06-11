An anti-government protester holds a baton during a rally in Hong Kong last September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests: activist facing charges flees to Netherlands and another also goes missing, prompting police to add them to wanted list
- Wayne Chan is believed to have flown to Amsterdam last week on same day he was expected to report to police
- While Man Ka-kin skipped a court appearance hours after discovering he was facing a more serious charge of rioting
Topic | Hong Kong courts
An anti-government protester holds a baton during a rally in Hong Kong last September. Photo: EPA-EFE