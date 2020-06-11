A live round was fired during unrest in Sai Wan Ho on November 11 last year. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: police officer faces private prosecution over shooting during anti-government unrest
- Magistrate approves opposition lawmaker Ted Hui’s legal pursuit of officer who opened fire with live round last November
- Court gives go-ahead for private prosecution against officer for shooting with intent and two other firearm-related charges
Topic | Hong Kong protests
